RICHARD ALLEN PERRY, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away at his home February 16, 2021, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Arnold and Estelle Bartram Perry, and two brothers, Keith Arnold Perry and Timothy Ray Perry. He is survived by a daughter, Beverly Watson; a stepdaughter, Debbie Watson; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was retired from ACF Industries and a member of Liberty United Baptist Church. Richard was small in stature, but he had the most loving, caring and generous heart. He loved helping people in his community, and he loved working on his farm. He was loved and admired by everyone who knew him, and he cherished his brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon for family and 1 p.m. for friends, with burial at a later time at Perry Cemetery. Music provided by Gospel Heritage with Elder Eddie Parsons, Elder Carlos Gibson and Pastor Jamie Clay presiding. A special thank you to all of his amazing caregivers and special nephews, Justin Adkins, Tracy Shumway, Charlie Perry and Christopher Perry, and nieces, Angie Shivel and Candy Adkins. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

