RICHARD CLYDE MAXEY, 69, of Milton, passed away December 27, 2020, at home. He was born July 12, 1951, in Beckley, W.Va., a son of the late Ray and Beulah Lester Maxey. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Lusher. He is survived by his wife, Denise Ray Maxey; three children, Brian Maxey, Johnathan Maxey and Kimberly (Tony) Adkins; stepson, Micheal (Sharlie) Collins; siblings, Pat (Jack) Broce, Barb (Paul) McGrady, Walter (Ann) Maxey and Michael Tilson; six grandchildren, Tyler Day, Breann Maxey, Blake Day, Emily-Dawn Taylor, Nathan Day and Shaylie Collins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

