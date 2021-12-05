RICHARD CRANK, 80, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, November 15, 2021, at home, after surgery complications. He was the son of the late Arliss and Edith Crank. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Air Force National Guard, and went to school in Dunbar and college at West Virginia Tech. Rick was a retired funeral director and embalmer (trade embalmer) and worked for many funeral homes in the West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida and Ohio areas. Rick’s favorite time was when he was with his sons (stepsons) and their families. He also liked to go fishing, judged horse shows and loved his little beagle, Ginger. He also belonged to Patriot Pride, St. Alban’s American Legion and was a Mason. He was a member of God’s Lighthouse Church. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Alzenia Ruth Crank; his stepsons and wives who loved him dearly, Paul Qualls (Kim) of Ashland, Ky., and Mitchell Qualls (Beth) of Summit, Ky.; five wonderful grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren who were the light of his life and they all loved Pa-Paw Rick. At Rick’s request, he was cremated and will be buried. One of the Patriot Pride members will take his ashes to the cemetery for his last ride. Thanks to our special friends and neighbors who were with Ruth during his stay of 3 1/2 months in the hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
