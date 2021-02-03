RICHARD DWAYNE JIMISON, 59, of Barboursville passed away January 31, 2021. He was born July 30, 1961, in Logan County, W.Va., a son of Richard Jimison of Barboursville and Sylvia Huffman Robinson of Ashland, Ky. Dwayne was a lifelong resident of Barboursville and played baseball at Marshall University on scholarship. He loved the outdoors and fishing as well as sports, especially baseball, and was an avid golfer. He is also survived by his wife, Jennifer Lunsford Jimison; stepmother, Louetta Jimison; one brother, Todd Jimison (Taylor and Matt); several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Lunsford and Pastor Brooke Lunsford. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.