RICHARD EARL HURLEY, “BUTCH,” 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Donnie McCloud. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born March 6, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Asa and Emma Ferguson Hurley. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Kay Varney Hurley; two sons, Richard Earl Hurley Jr. of Huntington and Asa Lee and Kelly Hurley of Huntington; one sister, Donna Gayle Sunderland of Charleston, S.C.; three granddaughters, Alexandria Hurley, Olivia Hurley and Chloe Hurley; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Bruce Damron. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you