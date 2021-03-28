RICHARD GIBSON REESER, of Huntington, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born February 6, 1952, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is the oldest of six children belonging to Dick and Ginny Reeser. His family moved to Huntington in 1963. He graduated from St. Joseph Central High School, and graduated from West Virginia University with a Psychology degree and Masters of Arts in Psychology. He was a practicing clinical psychologist in Huntington for 50 years. He lived in Huntington his entire adult life. He met and married the love of his life, Brenda Frye. Richard loved life. He found happiness in the outdoors and enjoyed reading history. He enjoyed several hobbies such as astronomy, hiking and biking. Many hours were spent enjoying his passion, the West Virginia Mountaineers. He was a true fan of the Blue and the Gold. Richard is predeceased by his parents, Dick and Ginny Reeser. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Reeser. Siblings include: Mike Reeser (Susie), Diana Childers (Richard), Linda Clough (Mike), Bill (Cheryl) and Mary Reeser. He and his lifelong friend, Richard Del Checcolo and his family, shared a lifetime of memories from grade school to adulthood. Memories of hikes, adventures and Morgantown are everlasting. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Virginia University Athletic Department, Morgantown, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
