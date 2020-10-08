Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD L. HENSLEY, 88, of Barboursville, died Oct. 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Huntington, to the late Lyle and Dola T. Hensley. On June 8, 1958, he married Hannah Reed Wyant, who survives. He graduated from Huntington East High School and earned BA and MA degrees from Marshall University. He served two years of active duty in the US Army during the Korean War. After an early career in finance, he found his true calling as a teacher. He taught at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Huntington High School and Marshall University Community and Technical College. He briefly left education to manage Gilbert & Co. Hardware, a family business that had been serving Huntington for over 100 years. He then worked as Director of Continuing Education for Marshall University Community & Technical College until his retirement. Since 1972, a play he authored has been part of the catalog of Samuel French, the world’s leading publisher and licensor of plays. He was a member of Beverly Hills Methodist Church, then St. Luke United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School and served as Lay Leader and Chairman of the Administrative Board. At the time of his death, he was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, where he also taught Sunday School and served in other capacities. Other survivors include his son, Richard Hensley of Indianapolis; his daughter and son-in-law, Ann and David Niday of Huntington; his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Terry Hensley of Kenova; his grandchildren, Alexandria and Jacob Hensley of Kenova; his brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Deanie Hensley of Columbus, Ohio; his sister, Gay Bird (Leno) of Barboursville; and many family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Michael Scott Niday. He was most happy spending time with his family and many friends. His wife and children were the great loves of his life. The family will receive visitors at noon Thursday, Oct. 8, at Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Avenue, Barboursville, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to your favorite charity.

