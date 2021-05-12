RICHARD L. STOFFREGEN (April 16, 1944-May 7, 2021), of Barboursville, beloved husband of Jill (nee Fowler) Lutz. Devoted father of Rick (Kerry) Stoffregen and Jill (Jeff) Eichhorn, and stepfather of Greg (Tammy) Jones. Loving grandpa of Jessica (Zack) Davis, Sara (Mike) Williams, Robert Stoffregen, Jakob Eichhorn, Caroline Eichhorn, Maya Readnower, Morgan Stoffregen, Courtney (Brandon) Smith and Whitney (Drew) Maxey; great-grandfather of 11, and his dog, Jada. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Glenna Stoffregen. Rick passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held at a future date, with a burial in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oak Hills Alumni and Educational Foundation (ohaef.org) or the SPCA (spcacincinnati.org).

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you