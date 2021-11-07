RICHARD WELLS BOHNKE, 94, of O’Brien, Fla., formerly of Huntington, passed away October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur L. and Mary Helen Bohnke; sister, Bonnie Morris; and his youngest son, Timothy Bohnke. He was a veteran, enlisted in the Army June 30, 1945, and was discharged January 29, 1946, re-enlisted October 29, 1946, in the Army Air Forces, transferred March 24, 1950, to the US Air Force and was honorably discharged April 23, 1954. He was former owner of Contempo Trophy Mfg. Co. in Huntington. After retirement, he had been involved with the American Legion for years, including Post Commander (Post 16) for one term and Regional Commander for the 40/8 for one term. He headed an Honor Guard for military funerals for many years, before and after retirement. He worked as a patient transport driver for the VA Hospital, Huntington, and also officially logged 14,710 hours of volunteer work over a period of 24 years at the same hospital. Richard is survived by his companion, Patricia Hamlin; children, David R. Bohnke and Richard L. White; and four grandchildren. Military graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you