RICHIE A. MARTIN, “Dick”, born Sept. 28, 1950, formerly of Barboursville and Monroe, Mich., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. After a 30-year career as a supervisor at Chrysler’s Trenton Engine Plant in Michigan, he retired to his birth state of West Virginia. An avid race fan and lover of animals, Dick was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Martin, and stepfather, John La Chance Sr. He leaves behind his mother, Marion La Chance (Thompson) of West Virginia; brothers, Robert Martin “Bob” (Texas), John La Chance Jr.; sister-in-law, Anita (Maynard); and nephew, Nate La Chance (all of Connecticut); along with many cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire (his assisted living center), the medical team at CAMC Memorial Hospital, along with the team at Hubbard House for the love, comfort and special care they have provided. We would also wish to thank Kelly Tinsley and Joe Martin Jr. for their friendship, kindness and support provided over the last few years and recent weeks. Dick will be missed by family and friends who will treasure the many memories from over his lifetime. While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston, W.Va., a local animal welfare organization or charity of your choice. Remembrances may also be made in the form of performing a random act of kindness in memory of Dick for a family member, friend or someone/organization in need. No matter how small, you never know how far an act of goodwill can go or grow. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel (1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, WV 25504). Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens & Cemetery with Pastor Joe Martin officiating (5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313). Online condolences may be shared at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

