Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RICKEY G. CHAPMAN, 64, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born October 15, 1955, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Cledith and Ruby Johnson Chapman. He was retired from the WV Department of Highways and was an employee of Moses Auto Mall, Huntington, W.Va., and also was a member of Rivers of Life Outreach Ministries in Catlettsburg. Survivors include his wife, Kim Walters Chapman; three daughters, Katie Gool of Ona, W.Va., Micayla Walters and MacKenzee Walters, both of Catlettsburg; two sisters, Jean Bowen of Milton and Kandy (Jim) Scheidler of Milton; three brothers, Truman (Donna) Chapman and Tim (Brenda) Chapman of Milton and Duane (Debbie) Chapman of Salt Rock, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastors Deborah Gillette and Sarah Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.