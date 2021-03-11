RICKEY O. WEATHERHOLT, 70, of Milton, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born on December 8, 1950, the son of Charles and the late Wanita Wetherholt. He was a retired Industrial Engineer from Trinity Rail. He leaves behind two children, Mark (Connie) Weatherholt of Ashland, Ohio, and Becky (Matt) Zerkle of Barboursville; a brother, Jerry (Glenna) Weatherholt; a sister, Debbie (Eddie) Dillon; grandchildren, Tanner, Blake, Morgan, William, Tricia, Adria, Sam, Olivia; and many family and friends. Graveside services will be held by Pastor Greg Lunsford at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Specialty Hospital for their kindness and compassion. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

