RITA DARE FERGUSON BLAKE, 93, of Lesage, passed away November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma Ferguson, her husband, William Elbert “Bill” Blake, son, Darrell Blake, and her sister, Imogene Richardson. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Bowen; five grandchildren, Karen, Trevor, Joe, Bill and Jocelyn; and several great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington City Mission. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

