RITA G. McCALLISTER DAVIS graced us with her love, care, and kindness for 96 years. She was born on June 10, 1925, in Salt Rock, W.Va., and gave her life to Christ at a young age. Preceding her in death were her parents Hallie and Oretha Bledsoe McCallister, her husband for 58 years Jesse Davis, sister Betty McCallister Spears, and a beloved granddaughter, Kristen Hope Kuhn. Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Frye (Steve), and Paula Sturgeon (Mark), with whom she made her home; granddaughters Emily Kuhn, Rachel Stone and Sarah Frye; great-granddaughters Molly Frye and Hannah Stone. Family members who loved her very much are Diane Browning, Shawna Wallace (Scott), Todd Browning, Geri Baker (Chris) and family, Jackie McClellan (Jerry) and family, Joyce Queen, Tammy Keough and family, a very special friend of many years, Linda Bledsoe, and her caregiver, Patricia Chapman. Our hospice nurses gave support and comfort for mom’s passing. To honor mom’s request, a private funeral and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Her favorite verses were Psalm 23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
