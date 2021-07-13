ROBERT ALAN “FREEBIRD” BLAKE II, 53, of Barboursville, has moved on from this world July 10, 2021. He was the son of Brenda and Donald McKenzie of Barboursville and Robert Blake of Huntington. He’s left behind his daughter, Kristina Hill; sons, Robert Blake III, Bradley and Brenton Geer. He had seven grandchildren, Presley, Stella, Cash and Axel Blake, Colton, Adryan and Maggie Hill; sisters, Amy Cochran and Leeann Adams. He was a very caring man who loved his motorcycles. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Fly on, Freebird!!! Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

