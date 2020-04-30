ROBERT ALLAN COFFEY, 41, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away April 25, 2020. He was born December 25, 1978, a son of Julius Coffey and Kathy Watson Beard of Lenoir, N.C. He is also survived by his wife Elizabeth Coplan Coffey; daughter Destiny Arnette of N.C.; siblings Keisha Beard of Kansas, Angel Michelle Beard, Jody Shane Beard and Anthony Scott Coffey, all of N.C.; grandson James Arnette Jr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law Jane and Curtis Bailey of N.C. Private family services will be conducted by Pastor Hewlett Trodgen. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

