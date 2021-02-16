ROBERT ANTHONY "TONY" LUNSFORD, 73, of Milton passed away February 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1947, in Milton, W.Va., to the late Gordon Woody Lunsford and the late Lelia Ball Lunsford. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn "Phoebe Ann" Stewart (the late Vinson Stewart), and his brother, Timothy Allen Lunsford. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee Runyon Lunsford; one son, Anthony Shawn Lunsford (Penny); one daughter, Kariann Toka Paugh (Denny); seven grandchildren, Shaylee, Tia, Isaac and Rayla Lunsford, Tanner, Landon and Kerrigan Paugh, all of Milton; one brother, Kenneth "Kenzie" Lunsford (Penny) of Milton; two brothers-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Runyon (Ramona) of Huntington, Robert "Bobby" Runyon (Sherry) of Cincinnati; two sisters-in-law, Linda Kay Morrison (Bill) of Barboursville, Patricia Searls Lunsford of Milton; and several special nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbors that are family, Ruby Morton (Ronnie), Ann and Rodney Lowe, Rod White, Tammy and Kenny Shull, and a special thank you to his "Uber drivers" Lisa Morris and the late Thelma and Buzzy Hutchinson. Anthony retired from Inco Alloys after 38 years and 6 months of service. He served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force and was an Honor Guard Bugler for military funerals, where he played at 113 funerals during the Vietnam War. He served as an MP at Marquette, Michigan, and also served as an MP and Tour Guide at SAC Underground Command Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Anthony is a member of the Good Hope Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School secretary for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Hope Baptist Church, 34 Kilgore Creek Road, Milton, WV 25541 or charity of your choice. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chad Clark. Private burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family requests that all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed, including masks and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

