ROBERT ANTHONY WILLIAMSON, 57, of Milton, W.Va., passed away January 8, 2021. He was born April 12, 1963, in Huntington, a son of the late James Clifford and Alice Fay Jeffers Williamson. He is survived by his wife, Beth Meadows Williamson; and his son, J. Clinton Williamson; three sisters, Tina (Greg) Barker, Shawn (Scott) Wheeler and Jamie Dille; nieces and nephews, Brooke (Nick), Dru, Allie, Tre, Hunter, Gracie and Landen; and one great-niece, Mia. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

