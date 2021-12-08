ROBERT “BOB” DALE CHAPMAN, 71, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went to be with the Lord with his loving wife, Diana J. Chapman, by his side. He was born March 6, 1950, in Cabell County, a son of the late Osle J. and Veda F. Chapman. He worked at Conner Steel, CSX and retired from Walmart after many dedicated years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman every chance he had. He is survived by his wife, Diana J. Chapman; two children, Christopher T. and Deborah Chapman of Barboursville and Suzanne M. Chapman of Ona. He had two stepsons, Scott Huffman of Salt Rock and Steve and Lakrishia Huffman of Kentucky. He had 10 grandchildren, Morgan (Noah) Martin, Michael Chapman, Q Huffman, Drenda LeGrande, Kyle Huffman, Joni Huffman, Amber Huffman, Grace Huffman, Josh (Brittany) Kirby and Javier Gillman; three great-grandchildren, Alexa, Olivia and Ellarianna Martin; two siblings, William “Bill” and Deborah Chapman of Salt Rock and Sherry R. Chapman of Salt Rock; and a special friend, Ralph Wells. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Kevin Shull officiating. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

