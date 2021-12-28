ROBERT "BOBBY" DAVID KENNEDY, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born July 23, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Austin Kennedy and Geraldine Skaggs Kennedy. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Huntington. He is survived by one aunt, Betty Skaggs Caskey of Barboursville; a cousin, Ronald Skaggs Jr. of Barboursville who took care of Bobby for eight years; and several cousins. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Abbey of Remembrance at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Michael Rexroad officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you