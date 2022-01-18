ROBERT BRYAN "BOB" McCLASKEY, 56, of South Point, Ohio, passed away January 12, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jeff Perkins. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born July 1, 1965, in Huntington, a son of the late Carl L. McClaskey and Sarah Sawyers McClaskey. Bob was employed by Special Metals for 26 years. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Vance McClaskey; one daughter, Brittani McClaskey of South Point, Ohio; and one granddaughter, Camryn Ervin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

