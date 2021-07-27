ROBERT CLAYTON PULLEN, 72, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was born February 9, 1949, in Kanawha County, a son of the late Orville and Geraldine Clark Pullen. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Allen Pullen. He is survived by two daughters, Katie Lilly (John) and Melissa Dewees (Tim); two sons, William Pullen (Andrea) and Robert Pullen; three sisters, Mary Pullen, Anna Hundley and Norma Hartzell; two brothers, David Pullen and Roger Pullen; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Larry Hensley. At his request there will be no services, and he will be cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace

