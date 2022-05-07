ROBERT E. “BOB” SANG, 75, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away May 2, 2022, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. He was born March 17, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Sue Overby Sang, who was by his side when he passed. His other great love was his pet Miss Maggie, his cocker spaniel. He was the son of Mary Ruth McCallister Hunter and Coach Earl E. “Bob” Sang. He had one brother, John and Leota Sang of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; one half-brother, Rick and Jana Sang of Morehead, Ky.; brother-in-law, Paul and Teresa Overby of Morehead, Ky.; grandparents, John and Hester House McCallister and Earl E. and Lydia McGlothlin Sang. He worked for Motorists Mutual Insurance and retired from Westfield Insurance as a claims adjuster. Bob graduated from Barboursville High School in 1966, where he played football and ran track, and also enjoyed hunting. He was awarded a football scholarship at Concord College and continued his education in insurance adjusting. Bob’s best friend from childhood is Waymond Turman. “Thank you, Waymond, for walking through life with me.” There are so many close and good friends that can be mentioned, Keith Kirkland, his insurance buddy, Buck and Connie Stanley, who were his snowmobile buddies, Button Speaks, Alan Wild, Jon and Danielle Johnson and Marieka Johnson. He also had several loving and caring nephews and nieces, Brad and Melanie Sang, Brent and Jaime Sang, Brian and Wesley Sang, Beau and Sarah Sang, Shane and Kelly Overby, Scott Overby, Angie and Brent Jolicour, Amber and Trent Martin, John and Stacy Overby, Farrah and Chris Sizemore, and Ben and Elizabeth Fuller. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. Larry Greene. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
