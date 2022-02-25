ROBERT EDWARD NAPIER, “BOB,” 77, of Milton, W.Va., left his world of pain and went to be with Jesus on February 20, 2022. He loved the members at Sunrise Temple Baptist Church, where he taught the adult Sunday School class. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Napier, one sister, Peggy Manchester, and one brother, Richard Skeens. He leaves behind his best friend and loving wife, Angela Napier; his four children he loved dearly, Amy Leigh Napier, Jonathan “Jake” Napier, Jenny (Chris) Thornton and Jeremy Chapman; his grandchildren he adored, Raine (Mikayla) Rogers, Matt (Morgan) Napier, Morgan Napier, Keaton Triplett and Mackenzie Chapman; two great-grandchildren, Nora Napier and Marleigh Rogers; three sisters, Barbara (Grady) Noel, Carla Ruth Riley and June (Rodney) Sexton; many nieces and nephews; close friends he dearly loved, Kenny and Tine Napier, Timmy Billups, Albert Lewis, Mark and Debbie Finley. The family would like to give special thanks to Candy Burger, Jessica Volt and Christina Westfall for their love and care. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Finley. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. As Bob would say, God is good all the time; all the time God is good.
