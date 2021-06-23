ROBERT EUGENE COLLINS, 75, of Ona, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. George Leese officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born June 12, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Tony Willard and Nellie Webb Collins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond Collins, Charles Collins and Willard Collins. He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Ethel Perry Collins; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; four nieces; and three nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

