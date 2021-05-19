ROBERT EUGENE HENSLEY, 69, of Eustis, Fla., formerly of Salt Rock, passed away May 10, 2021. He was born November 3, 1951, in Milton, son of the late Eugene and Mildred Chapman Hensley. He is survived by two sisters, Sherry and Bob Dingess of Florida and their children Shanna Cullen and Robert Dingess, and their children Camden, Parker and Pierce; Shirley Berry of Barboursville and her children Jody Meyers and Gene Meyers, and their children Kala and MacKenzie. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Weston Cremeans. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

