On Monday, December 7, 2020, ROBERT F. STEVENS, a loving Dad of five children, passed away at the age of 86. Robert (Bob) was born on May 13, 1934, in Milton, WV, to Frank and Mildred Stevens. Bob was a stellar athlete and often spoke of his passion and love for the sport of basketball. Upon graduating from high school, Bob enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country until a severe injury ended his military career. Bob would later marry Beverly Sousa (Stevens) from Taunton, Massachusetts, and he spent most of the following years providing for their five children. As a father, Bob enjoyed the more modest things in life, such as having family meals together, visiting relatives and working on home-based projects. Bob thoroughly relished completing home renovation projects and mastered plumbing, electrical work and tiling skills. Upon retiring from his career in Massachusetts, Bob returned home to Milton and enjoyed the beautiful mountains and river landscapes. Bob was a kind and compassionate man who loved his children and grandchildren and often talked about the joy and fun he had when he visited with family members. In addition to his family, Bob raised quite a few Boston Terriers in his lifetime, and his love for his dogs was always quite evident. Throughout the years, Bob demonstrated, time and time again, his commitment to his children and ensured that everyone felt supported and loved. Bob lived a simple life but understood that happiness often comes from the small gestures that make people feel valued and appreciated. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mildred, and his sisters, Rebecca and Lena, and his son, James Allan Stevens, and his granddaughter, Alessandra Moscardon Stevens. He is survived by his son, Robert F. Stevens, JR (Tita Stevens) of Pacifica, CA; his daughters, Dr. Bren Stevens (Tammy Krepshaw) of Cross Lanes, WV, Lori Goodall (Mike Goodall) of Milton, WV, and Kara Stevens Mitchell (Matt Mitchell) of Berkeley, California. Robert’s sister, Mary Lewis (Paul Lewis), resides in Rockledge, Florida. Bob enjoyed being a grandfather and is survived by five grandchildren, Jesse Stevens, Jackie Stevens, Reina Stevens, Samantha Stevens and Olivia Mitchell. His great-grandchildren were also quite special to him, Austin, Lilly, Ariana, Jasper, Cohen and Andrew. A graveside service will be held at Forest Memorial Park on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, for immediate family members. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
