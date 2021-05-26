ROBERT FRANKLIN SMITH, “SMITTY,” 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Roseville, Michigan. He was born February 14, 1948, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Kenneth and Hazel Lewis Smith. He was retired from Steel of West Virginia. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a Past Commander, Charter Member and held several offices with American Legion Post 177, Barboursville. Bob spent many years restoring cars, which he enjoyed, and he was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas “Tommy” Jefferson Smith, and one sister, Gladys Hinkle. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of four years, Anita Turner Smith — she and Bob did lots of traveling together; one daughter, Mary Beth Webb of Barboursville; one son, Charles Edward “Duke” Smith of Barboursville; one sister, Kathy Kendrick of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; three brothers, Jimmy Smith of Hurricane, W.Va., Kenneth “Kenny” Gene Smith of Barboursville and Rickie Smith of Barboursville; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his dog, Sissy Mae; and a host of special friends. Military services will be conducted at noon Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the American Legion Post No. 177, 6024 US 60 East, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a veterans organization of your choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
