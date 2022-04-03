ROBERT “BOB” JORDAN, 85, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1936, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert and Sarah Stevens Jordan. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Jordan; three children, Debra Jean Davis, Richard Allen Jordan and Timothy David Jordan; one sister, Mary Dennison; and five brothers, Homer, Dan, Paul, Bill and Gene Jordan. He was a member of the 36th Street Tabernacle Church, Huntington. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Gibson (Rick) and Kathy Smith; one son, Billy Jordan (Anna); one sister, Phyllis Jeffers; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Bruce William Penley officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

