ROBERT “BOB” JOSEPH SARGENT, born 21st of August 1957, died 17th of June 2020. Bob was born in Sulfer, Oklahoma, to Jarrell and Jackie Sargent. In his youth, he excelled in sports, playing in the Little League World Series playoffs in 1970 and as a varsity member of the Ohio State University and Marshall University soccer teams. Sports were a constant throughout his adulthood, playing in many tournaments and leagues, in both soccer and softball around the tri-state area. He is a graduate of Marshall University’s theater department and has acted in short film recently. He had worked in country clubs around the area, most recently at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, where he was employed until his death. Bob will be greatly missed by the community and his loved ones. He is survived by his son, Cobi; daughter-in-law, MacKenzie; and his wife, Sheri. Also his mother, Jackie; sister, Ginger; brother, Arden; stepmother, Betty; stepbrother, Jerry; and stepsister, Amber. He was preceded in death by his father, Jarrell; grandparents, Carson and Mary Hicks, and Russell and Nancy Sargent.

