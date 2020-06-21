ROBERT “BOB” JOSEPH SARGENT, born 21st of August 1957, died 17th of June 2020. Bob was born in Sulfer, Oklahoma, to Jarrell and Jackie Sargent. In his youth, he excelled in sports, playing in the Little League World Series playoffs in 1970 and as a varsity member of the Ohio State University and Marshall University soccer teams. Sports were a constant throughout his adulthood, playing in many tournaments and leagues, in both soccer and softball around the tri-state area. He is a graduate of Marshall University’s theater department and has acted in short film recently. He had worked in country clubs around the area, most recently at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, where he was employed until his death. Bob will be greatly missed by the community and his loved ones. He is survived by his son, Cobi; daughter-in-law, MacKenzie; and his wife, Sheri. Also his mother, Jackie; sister, Ginger; brother, Arden; stepmother, Betty; stepbrother, Jerry; and stepsister, Amber. He was preceded in death by his father, Jarrell; grandparents, Carson and Mary Hicks, and Russell and Nancy Sargent.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus outbreaks reported in WV churches
- Downtown Huntington building demolished
- Every Cabell County student to receive Apple device this fall
- Empty lot turned into mini-park
- Herald-Dispatch building in downtown Huntington up for sale
- Trial set for Huntington woman accused in international scheme
- McConnell says new stimulus package may be on the way
- Former Huntington police chief appointed to reform board
- Huntington Little Leaguer positive for COVID-19
- Huntington man found guilty of second-degree murder gets new trial
Images
Collections
- Photos: City of Huntington hosts parade for high school seniors
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum & Village prepares for July 2 reopening
- Photos: Flag Day Ceremony at Huntington Post 16
- Photos: “Heart, Honk and Holler” parade for Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Election Day in Huntington
- Photos: The Magical World of GHPRD wand construction
- Photos: Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland Class of 2020 parade