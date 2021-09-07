ROBERT KEITH CRAFT, 62, of Ona, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Farmdale Church of Christ, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans and Minister Derek James. He was born August 30, 1959, in Fairborn, Ohio, a son of Jeanette Bentley Craft of Ona and the late Robert Douglas Craft. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Cathie Fielding Craft of Ona, and one daughter, Candyce Craft of Ona. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. In honoring Keith’s wishes, following services, he will be cremated. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you