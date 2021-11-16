ROBERT L. WINTERS II, 63, of Lesage, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Fred Ramey and Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Lesage. Masonic graveside services will be conducted by the Minerva Lodge #13, AF&AM Barboursville. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Winters, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Wyvonna “Mitzie” Winters; three children, Carrie and Rich Tudor of Florida, Bo and Kristy Winters of Lesage and Zack and Brittany Winters of Lesage, along with six wonderful grandchildren; his mother, Charlene Winters; and sister, Martha Jenkins. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years as a letter carrier. He was treasurer for Branch 359 Letter Carriers Union and member of the Minerva Lodge #13, AF&AM and the Scottish Rites of Huntington. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

