ROBERT LARRY KELLY JR., 52, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Eaves Cemetery. He was born April 21, 1968, in Huntington, a son of Anna Katherine Adkins Kelly of Branchland and the late Robert Larry Kelly. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Keshia Stroud (Nathaniel) of Ona, W.Va.; two sons, Joshua Kelly and Dylan Kelly, both of Ona, W.Va.; brother, Jerry Kelly of Virginia; sister, Sherry Corbett of Huntington; and four grandchildren, Bryson, Colt, John and Carter. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

