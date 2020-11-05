Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT LEE SCITES, 71, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Wesley Cremeans officiating. He was born April 29, 1949, in Logan County, a son of the late Russell and Lillian Bledsoe Scites. He is survived by his wife, Kay Aguilar Scites; one daughter and son-in-law, Rosanna Lea and P.T. Gillette of Columbus, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Craig Allen and Tina Lee Scites of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister, Lisa Gail Bannon of Huntington; four brothers, Melvin Scites of Maryland, Sherman Scites of Tennessee, Vernon Scites of Logan County and Michael Scites of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Alek Adkins, Russell and Trey Gillette, Whitley, Shane and Andy Napier; and nine great-grandchildren, Jayla, Cameron, Calan, August, Haley, Avery, Eylon, Johannah and Zander. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

