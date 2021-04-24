ROBERT LORAINE KLINESTIVER, 76, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2021, peacefully in his sleep at home. Robert was born in Keyser, W.Va., on January 31, 1945, son of Gerould Howell and Thelma Vaughn Klinestiver. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Willa Klinestiver, and brother-in-law, Verlin Michael Peyton. Devoted husband and father, he is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Geseil Klinestiver; daughter, Ruth Helen Klinestiver; son, Bobby Klinestiver; daughter-in-law, Brittany Klinestiver; son-in-law-to-be, John Michael Allie; brothers, Dr. Donald Klinestiver and Frederick Klinestiver. Robert attended the First United Methodist Church in Keyser from an early age. He enjoyed his youth at church camps and lived a summer at Chatuaqua Institution. He also spent summers lifeguarding and teaching tennis. He joined the Boy Scouts and went on to follow in his father’s footsteps and became a Scoutmaster. Robert graduated from Keyser High School, attended Potomac State College, then went on to study at WVU before joining the US Army. Robert moved to Milton, W.Va., in 1976 and shortly after began working at Blenko Glass. He spent 45 years at Blenko and cherished the friendships he made along the way. He retired in January 2020. He was also active for several years in the Lions Club and formerly a member of the Freemasons Fraternity. Robert transferred his membership from the First United Methodist Church in Keyser to the Milton United Methodist Church. Robert remained a faithful member for 45 years. Throughout his life, his faith was a constant; it never wavered. Robert was a fan of the arts and thoroughly enjoyed reading, art galleries and live music. He enjoyed exploring new places, and he especially enjoyed time at the beach. His open heart, mind and positive attitude kept him young. He enjoyed many styles of music — gospel, classical and jazz were some of his favorites, especially John Coltrane’s song “My Favorite Things.” He enjoyed outdoor activities and could be found going for a stroll outside when weather permitted, and when the opportunity arose to swim — he swam. Robert loved spending time with his family — that was definitely one of his favorite things. He enjoyed simple pleasures like the sun on his face, a strong cup of black coffee and a new book from the local library. He cheered on the West Virginia Mountaineers, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Steelers and Hannan High School, where his children attended. Robert was committed to showing up for his family; even after a long day at work, he would be found driving hours to watch his son play sports. Last, but definitely not least — his faith. If you asked him, “What’s the most important thing in life?” he’d reply, “A relationship with Jesus Christ.” He lived a humble, peaceful life. He looked for small ways he could be of help and meet the immediate needs of others. He was gracious and showed love and compassion to everyone he met. Robert’s smile would light up any room he entered. His laugh was infectious, but nothing outshined his kindness. He was a gentle soul who appreciated peace. His life has ended much too soon on Earth, but he believed in Jesus Christ and a heavenly home. We look forward to seeing you again and hugging you. We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Milton United Methodist Church. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Milton United Methodist Church, and will follow with graveside service at Milton Cemetery. Please mask up and help us safely honor Robert’s life. Flower arrangements may be sent to the Milton United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Barboursville Middle School principal’s contract terminated
- CHARLES ROBERT YEAGER "CHUCK"
- Former Herd stars organize Ride for 75
- WV State wrestling tournament underway
- RIFs, transfers approved for 140 in Cabell County
- State Police conducting checkpoint in Huntington on Saturday
- This week in West Virginia history
- Coal is still king in West Virginia, but for how long?
- Logan campground owner, food pantry operator, dies after being struck by vehicle
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament
- Photos: Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club inaugural ride
- Photos: High school baseball, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: Marshall football 2021 Spring Game
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday
- Photos: Thundering Lanes Celebrity Bowl-A-Thon
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Championships, Tuesday
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Wednesday
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball