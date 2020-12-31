ROBERT MATHEW “MIKE” HOLLEY, 69, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away December 29, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Holley Cemetery, Milton, by Rev. Wendell Shull. Mike was born April 29, 1951, in Huntington, a son of the late Garland Leonard and Helen Meadows Holley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Ann Jeffers and Juanita “Cricket” Henry, and his twin brothers, David and infant Holley. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Travis Holley; three sons, Scottie and Christy Holley of Lesage, Michael and Amy Holley of Barboursville, and Rob and Cindy Holley of Glenwood; one sister, Lona Jean McGuffin of Ona; one brother, Garland “June” Holley of Glenwood; five grandchildren, Joshua Holley (April), Brooke Holley (Cole), Little Rob “Bub” Holley (Baylee), Anna Holley and Jake Holley; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kara, Carson and Blakely; special friends, Phil Graham and Tadpole Morrison; and a host of nieces and nephews. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

