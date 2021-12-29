ROBERT OXLEY NIBERT, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born January 21, 1944, in Cabell County, a son of the late Lawrence and Lula Clagg Nibert. He is survived by two sons, James Wesley Nibert and Robert Frances Nibert, and by their mother, Sharon Rose Epling. He is also survived by one sister, Lynn Whitt; two brothers, Roy Nibert and David Nibert; two granddaughters, Victoria Hatton and Annlise Nibert; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no services, and he will be cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
