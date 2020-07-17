ROBERT “ROBB” SHANNON BAKER, 66, of Plantation, Florida, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., was called home to Heaven on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Kevin Lantz officiating. He was born April 15, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvis A. Baker, mother, Virginia L. Black Baker, and one sister, Donna Ramsey. He served proudly in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Barboursville High School in 1972 and he attended Marshall University. He was retired from the City of Fort Lauderdale with twenty-five years of service. He was a volunteer firefighter for Ceredo Volunteer FD, Barboursville Volunteer FD and Plantation Volunteer FD, combined for more than fifteen years. After retirement, Robb went on to work for Figg Engineering, where he spent five years on the construction of the statuesque Ironton-Russell bridge, of which his pride of the final result might have outweighed his pride for any previous work accomplishments. But Robb was most proud of his family. He always put his family in front of everything. He made his passion for his grandchildren clear, in his time spent coaching them in youth basketball on the court and off the court. He leaves behind his wife and best friend of forty-two years, Lois Withrow Baker; daughters, Cassie Baker (Rico Davila), Shannon Baker (Jose Potosme), Rebecca Baker and Lisa Baker-Tracy; grandchildren, Malik, Korina, Devin, Sebastian and Calvin; one great-granddaughter, Alana; one brother, Bruce Baker (Becky Millard) of Ocala, Fla.; three sisters, Jackie Stombock, Ronda Baker and Susan Oehlers, all of Barboursville; brothers-in-law, Chris Oehlers and Fred Ramsey; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Robb was a one-of-a-kind person who could light up the room with his smile, and he will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
