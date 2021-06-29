ROBERTA JANE EPLION, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 29, 1933, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert and Iva Jaynes Smith. She was retired from Owens-Illinois after 40 years of service and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Audie Eplion Jr.; one sister, Gloria Buckner; and four brothers, Freeman Smith, James Smith, Lawrence Smith and Clifford Henson Smith. She is survived by five sisters, Emilee Stone-Linville of Hamlin, W.Va., Alberta Hinkle of Ravenswood, W.Va., Wilma Sines, Frances May Meade and Doris Tackett, all of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. The family would like to give a special thanks to George Wallace, Philip Warren and Sarah Roberts for all their support and help. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

