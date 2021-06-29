ROBERTA JANE EPLION, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 29, 1933, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert and Iva Jaynes Smith. She was retired from Owens-Illinois after 40 years of service and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Audie Eplion Jr.; one sister, Gloria Buckner; and four brothers, Freeman Smith, James Smith, Lawrence Smith and Clifford Henson Smith. She is survived by five sisters, Emilee Stone-Linville of Hamlin, W.Va., Alberta Hinkle of Ravenswood, W.Va., Wilma Sines, Frances May Meade and Doris Tackett, all of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. The family would like to give a special thanks to George Wallace, Philip Warren and Sarah Roberts for all their support and help. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Valley High School basketball coach sues principal, BOE
- Renamed and rebranded venue The Loud to replace The V Club
- South Point motel ordered closed due to violations
- Cattle truck crash closes I-64
- Celebration of life planned for man described as ‘foundation of Huntington restaurant scene’
- Dawg Dazzle returns July 2 with music, fireworks
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Corner Hoagies & Hops to open in downtown Huntington
- The 2021 All-Mountain State Athletic Conference softball team
- Three years after Cabell manhunt, shooter sentenced to decades in prison
- DR. JEFFREY BRIAN BETTS
Collections
- Photos: The Original Toughman Contest, Saturday
- Photos: The Original Toughman Contest, opening night
- Photos: Cabell Midland wins Class AAA Softball Championship
- Photos: West Virginia Governor's Honors Academy
- Photos: Mountain Health Arena renovations near completion
- Photos: 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race stops in Huntington
- Photos: Marshall football wraps up June camp
- Photos: Dragon Tailgate Kickoff
- Photos: Hurricane tops St. Albans in Class AAA baseball tournament
- Photos: National Canoe Day at Beech Fork