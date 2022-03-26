ROGER DALE HENDERSON, 71, of South Point, Ohio, passed away March 21, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tony Mays. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. He was born February 18, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence Henderson Jr. and Francis Jane Rakes Henderson. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Evyon Johnson Henderson, and two sisters, Ruth Diane Boggs and Robin D. Henderson. He is survived by his stepdaughters and their spouses, Belinda Pleasants and Ivan Long and Angela and Perry Gerwig, all of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Sharon Kay Henderson of Huntington; four grandchildren and their spouses, Jacob and Taelor, Christin and J.B., Tatum, and Ivan Long Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Maeven and Mina. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

