ROGER DALE JOHNSON, 71, of Beech Fork, went to sleep in the Lord Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Garland Perry. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery. He was born March 1, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Earl and Inez Johnson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a faithful member of Christ Temple Church, where he attended. Roger loved the Lord and proclaimed his faith openly and was known for always saying, “Praise God,” no matter the situation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Renee Clay, brothers, Lynn and Billy Johnson. He is survived by his best friend and son, Heath (Shannon) Johnson of Branchland; five grandchildren, Allan Clay, Uriah, Mackenna, Wyatt and Andrew “Boone” Johnson; twin brother, Glen Johnson; son-in-law, Jason Clay; and dear friends, Vernon Mills and Lee Mills. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

