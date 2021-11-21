ROGER EUGENE SMITH, 75, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Saunders and Smith Cemetery, Guyan Creek, W.Va., by Pastor Don Reynolds. He was born January 2, 1946, in Huntington, a son of Alta Lucille Rife Smith of Glenwood, W.Va., and the late Calvin Hensley Smith. He was a veteran of the US Army, a member of American Legion No. 139, Milton, and an active amateur Ham Radio operator for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Smith. Roger is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Hartwell Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Roger Mark and Michelle Smith and Matthew and Melissa Smith; sister, Karen Saunders; brothers, Darrell, Jerry and Howard Smith, all of Glenwood, W.Va.; grandchildren, Megan, Tyler, Ryan, Jason, Christopher, Zachary, Emily, Brittany and Noah; and great-grandchildren, Brylee, Trenton, Paislee, Layden, Spencer, Brody, Waylon, Ian, Christopher, Rebecca, Abby, Bella, Layla and Dawson Reed. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

