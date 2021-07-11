ROLAND LOPER, 91, of South Shore, Ky., passed away July 8, 2021. He was born March 23, 1930, in Greenup County, Ky., a son of the late Alfred and Sarah Elizabeth Bear Loper. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Loper; children, Wanda Gay, Ada Darlene and James Finford; and grandson, Rolando Loper. He is survived by one daughter, Geneva Garcia of Greenup, Ky.; four sons, Jerry Loper of South Bend, Ind., Nathan Glover of Milton, Roland Glover of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Timothy Loper of Milton; two brothers, Herbert Loper of Florida and Willie French of Owensburg, Ky.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor James Miller. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you