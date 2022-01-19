RONALD DEWELL MONTCASTLE, 87, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born January 4, 1935, in Mason County, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Dewell and Naomi Jeffers Montcastle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Winkler. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice Walden Montcastle; two daughters, Tamara Queen (John) and Tonja Holley, both of Milton; two sisters, Ruth Ann Deal of Hawaii and Dorris Dutton of Mentor, Ohio; four grandchildren, Toshla Smith, Brandon Holley, Shaunique Hunt and Colter Queen; and seven great-grandchildren, Carson Smith, Cruz Hunt, Camdyn Smith, Tazwell Queen, Colston Hunt, Bronson Holley and Cannon Queen. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you