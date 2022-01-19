RONALD DEWELL MONTCASTLE, 87, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born January 4, 1935, in Mason County, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Dewell and Naomi Jeffers Montcastle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Winkler. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice Walden Montcastle; two daughters, Tamara Queen (John) and Tonja Holley, both of Milton; two sisters, Ruth Ann Deal of Hawaii and Dorris Dutton of Mentor, Ohio; four grandchildren, Toshla Smith, Brandon Holley, Shaunique Hunt and Colter Queen; and seven great-grandchildren, Carson Smith, Cruz Hunt, Camdyn Smith, Tazwell Queen, Colston Hunt, Bronson Holley and Cannon Queen. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
