RONALD "RONNIE" FRANKLIN LEWIS, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away on October 4, 2021, in Conyers, Georgia, at the age of 81. He was born on March 21, 1940, in Milton to the late Elmer “Bo” and Martha Lewis on the farm that was his home for most of his life. Ronnie was a hard-working man who was always busy with one project or another. After retiring from Huntington Alloys with more than 30 years of service, he was finally able to devote himself full-time to maintaining his farm and raising Limousin cattle. In addition to his life-long love of farming, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and caring for his cats and dog, Wendy. He will be missed. The family would like to extend special thanks to his friends, Dawn and Greg Lanham and Micheal and Tim Lambert, for being a positive presence during his later years in life. Ronnie was preceded in death by his son, Troy Lewis; sister, Phyllis Huffstutler; half-sister, June Alexander; and half-brother, George Alexander. He is survived by his children, Ronda Pararas (Bob), Angela Lewis and DeAnna Joiner; grandchildren: Kaitlin and Alec Pararas, Miranda Marcum (Brian), and Brandin and Anna Lewis; sister, Yvonne Poling; half-brother, Robert Alexander; and several nieces and nephews. An informal memorial service will be held at Shelter 1 in Barboursville Park on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. If you plan to attend, please email your name and the number of people in your group to ronlewismemorial@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 678-658-0737. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
