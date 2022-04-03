RONALD GLENN PERRY, 80, of Barboursville, passed away March 31, 2022. He was born May 17, 1941, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Elijah and Mabel Bias Perry. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Vance Perry; three children, Michael Glenn Perry (Cathy), Andrea Perry Merritt (Matt) and Melissa Perry Greene (Steve); nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. According to Ron’s wishes, all services were private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, was in charge of arrangements.

