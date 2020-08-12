Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RONALD HUMPHREY COOK, 83, of Huntington, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, in The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. He was born April 6, 1937, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late George and Harriet Cook. He is survived by his wife, Havana Carol Lucas Persinger Cook; one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Scott Ruley of Huntington; one grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Colton and Morgan Ruley of Ashland, Ky.; two special sisters-in-law, Jean Adkins of Huntington and Sue Bowen of Huntington; and special brother-in-law, Lebert “Luke” Lucas of Huntington. The family would like to thank the entire staff of The Village at Riverview for their love and care.  Funeral services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.