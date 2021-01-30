RONALD JEFFREY “JEFF” JOHNSON, 63, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was preceded in death by his wife, KAREN "KC" JOHNSON, 63, who preceded him in death on January 16, 2021 at home. They were married for 14 years. They were both members of Norway Avenue Church of Christ. Jeff was also preceded in death by his father, Ronald Johnson. He is survived by his mother Deloris Johnson; daughter Sarah Johnson; son Samuel Johnson (Amyrose); two granddaughters, Kiley Coffelt and Savanna Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Kim and Matthew Watson; niece Katie Watson; his stepchildren from a former marriage that he loved as his own, Brandon Black and Trista Black; and several cousins. Jeff was born February 13, 1957, in Huntington. He was a 1975 graduate of Barboursville High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving four years and was discharged as a Sergeant. He retired as head carpenter at the Peace Center in Greenville, S.C. Jeff was a devout Christian; he rededicated his life to Christ several years ago and was passionate about sharing his testimony and witnessing to others. He was a gifted artist working in several mediums throughout his life and enjoyed participating in art shows and fairs. Graveside services for both Ronald Jeffrey “Jeff” Johnson and Karen “KC” Johnson will be will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Swann Cemetery, Barboursville, W.Va. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and mask wearing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
