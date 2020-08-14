RONALD JOE LEGGE, 87, of Huntington, died on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born January 23, 1933, to the late Elmer Joe Legge and Violet Morrison Legge. He was married to Laura Faye Smith Linville Legge, who also preceded him in death. Survivors include sons, Kevin Legge of Sardinia and Kristopher Legge (Gina) of Beaufort, South Carolina, and two daughters, Alecia Legge of Huntington and Carla Rogers of Buckhannon, West Virginia. He has eight grandchildren, Stephen Legge, Timothy (TJ) Legge, Laura Legge, Jeremy Rogers, Ronnie Pruneda, Ricky Pruneda, Rudy Pizeno and Cheyanne Graham. He also has four great-grandchildren, Josephine Legge, Annabell Legge, RJ Pizeno and Zoee Fisher. Ronnie’s siblings include Lowell Legge, Willa Jean Davis (Ollie), Larry Legge (JoAnn), Doyla Perry (Frank), Donna Hardiman (Phillip), Brenda Harvey (Paul) and Teresa Baumgardner (Charlie) and many nieces and nephews. Ronnie loved his family and friends. Ronnie was a graduate of Barboursville High School Class of 1951, a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic. He retired from Scaggs Printing where he was a bindery foreman. His employment history included Standard Printing, Kerr Glass and the US Postal Service. He was a member of the Honor Flight of Huntington and VFW. Ronnie enjoyed “fixing” things. He was known for his ingenuity and creating the first weed eater out of razor blades on the end of the drill. But his most creative was attaching an ice cream maker on his riding lawn mower so he could enjoy a bowl of ice cream after mowing the grass. He also liked telling jokes or pulling pranks on others. The family would like to extend their appreciation to those that assisted in his care, specifically to Cherri Clark who provided love, patience and a sense of humor. His daughter, Alecia, is also commended for the care she provided the past four years. At Ronnie’s desire, his body was donated to the Marshall University School of Medicine for medical education research and will be cremated. Services will be at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with visitation at 2 p.m. and a service at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brea McClung: Don't make school children lab rats in a COVID-19 experiment
- Outbreak reported in Cabell County church
- Former Marshall, NFL star Chad Pennington enjoying high school coaching
- Head on collision kills 2, injures 2 on Tolsia Highway
- Local family hit hard by coronavirus after funeral
- Man charged with malicious wounding
- Former Herd DT Whyce passes away
- Alleged rape victim testifies about assault, relationship with defendant in Huntington trial
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Winfield player tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders conducts drive-thru celebration
- Photos: 2020 Festival of Glass at Blenko Glass
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 11
- Photos: Fairland vs. River Valley, volleyball
- Photos: Mountwest conducts drive through enrollment event
- Photos: Volunteers renovate playground at Celebration Church
- Photos: School supply giveaway at New Hope United Methodist Church
- Photos: Chesapeake Golf Range
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 6
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 3