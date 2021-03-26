RONALD LEE “RONNIE” BLACK left this Earth Monday afternoon, March 22, 2021, from St. Mary’s Medical Center, on a journey to be with his heavenly father. Ronald was 61 years old. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Donetta Courts Black; his father, Vernon Lee Black; and his mother, Ida Louise Black. Ron loved to travel. He had visited every state except Alaska. He was an avid book fan. Both he and Donetta were librarians in the school system in Escondido, Calif. He was also an amateur magician. He loved to perform magic tricks for his classes and for other audiences. Ron loved going to Lawrence Chapel Church, where he was a lifetime member. He was a graduate of Milton High School and a graduate of Marshall University. He is survived by his uncle, Verlion (Louise) Black, and aunt, Phyllis (Clinton) Jenkins. Ron had many friends who he considered family, including Colin and Jennifer Hurlow, Jim and Jill Morning, and two special friends, Rex (Beth) Chambers and Kelly Daniels, formerly Kelly Bias; two godsons, Zack Hurlow and Matt Hurlow; and a host of cousins. Kelly spent many hours wanting to make him well and stayed with him through his last moments here with us. Bon Voyage, Ron! Enjoy your final trip. Hope to see you there. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dolly Parton Imagination Library, www.donate.imaginationlibrary.com. Ron would approve and enjoy this final gesture. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dorin Garrett. Burial will be in Templeton Cemetery on the left fork of Barker Ridge. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
